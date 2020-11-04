Earnings results for Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Safety Insurance Group last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.35. The company earned $207.77 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Safety Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Safety Insurance Group.

Dividend Strength: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Safety Insurance Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

In the past three months, Safety Insurance Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,364,995.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Safety Insurance Group is held by insiders. 80.71% of the stock of Safety Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT



The P/E ratio of Safety Insurance Group is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Safety Insurance Group is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Safety Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

