Earnings results for Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Saga Communications last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $16.87 million during the quarter. Saga Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Saga Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Saga Communications.

Dividend Strength: Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Saga Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

In the past three months, Saga Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.25% of the stock of Saga Communications is held by insiders. 74.85% of the stock of Saga Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA



The P/E ratio of Saga Communications is 27.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Saga Communications is 27.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Saga Communications has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here