Earnings results for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.48.

Sage Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Sage Therapeutics has generated ($13.38) earnings per share over the last year. Sage Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.01%. The high price target for SAGE is $263.00 and the low price target for SAGE is $28.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sage Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

In the past three months, Sage Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Sage Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings for Sage Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.39) to ($9.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Sage Therapeutics is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sage Therapeutics is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sage Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

