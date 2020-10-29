Earnings results for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Saia last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm earned $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Saia has generated $4.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8. Saia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Saia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.18%. The high price target for SAIA is $150.00 and the low price target for SAIA is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Saia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.18, Saia has a forecasted downside of 20.2% from its current price of $141.80. Saia has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia does not currently pay a dividend. Saia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

In the past three months, Saia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $779,845.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Saia is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA



Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 25.39% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $5.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Saia is 33.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Saia is 33.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. Saia has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Saia has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here