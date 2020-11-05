Earnings results for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

SailPoint Technologies last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint Technologies has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.5. SailPoint Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.59%. The high price target for SAIL is $55.00 and the low price target for SAIL is $19.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SailPoint Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.54, SailPoint Technologies has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $46.01. SailPoint Technologies has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. SailPoint Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

In the past three months, SailPoint Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,806,100.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of SailPoint Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL



Earnings for SailPoint Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.10) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of SailPoint Technologies is 1,150.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of SailPoint Technologies is 1,150.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.24. SailPoint Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 9.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

