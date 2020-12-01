Earnings results for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce.com Inc is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

salesforce.com last announced its earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. salesforce.com has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.0. salesforce.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

41 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for salesforce.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $261.37, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.33%. The high price target for CRM is $325.00 and the low price target for CRM is $160.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings, 33 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

salesforce.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 33 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $261.37, salesforce.com has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $245.80. salesforce.com has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com does not currently pay a dividend. salesforce.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

In the past three months, salesforce.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $125,862,612.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of salesforce.com is held by insiders. 74.58% of the stock of salesforce.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM



Earnings for salesforce.com are expected to decrease by -13.23% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of salesforce.com is 96.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of salesforce.com is 96.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 78.81. salesforce.com has a PEG Ratio of 8.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. salesforce.com has a P/B Ratio of 6.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

