Earnings results for Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Salisbury Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49. The company earned $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Salisbury Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 30th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.61%. The high price target for SAL is $44.00 and the low price target for SAL is $44.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Salisbury Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Salisbury Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 27.6% from its current price of $34.48. Salisbury Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Salisbury Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Salisbury Bancorp is 29.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Salisbury Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.52% next year. This indicates that Salisbury Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

In the past three months, Salisbury Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.15% of the stock of Salisbury Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 17.60% of the stock of Salisbury Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL



Earnings for Salisbury Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.61% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Salisbury Bancorp is 9.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Salisbury Bancorp is 9.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. Salisbury Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

