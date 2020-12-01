Earnings results for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.40% of the stock of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 33.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 33.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.34. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 30.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

