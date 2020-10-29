Earnings results for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Sandstorm Gold last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.5.

Analyst Opinion on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Sandstorm Gold.

Dividend Strength: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Sandstorm Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

In the past three months, Sandstorm Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.48% of the stock of Sandstorm Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND



Earnings for Sandstorm Gold are expected to grow by 70.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Sandstorm Gold is 185.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Sandstorm Gold is 185.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Sandstorm Gold has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

