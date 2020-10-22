Earnings results for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Sandy Spring Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.73. The company earned $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Sandy Spring Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.61%. The high price target for SASR is $32.00 and the low price target for SASR is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sandy Spring Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 36.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sandy Spring Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.96% next year. This indicates that Sandy Spring Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

In the past three months, Sandy Spring Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.04% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by insiders. 62.41% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR



Earnings for Sandy Spring Bancorp are expected to grow by 74.01% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $3.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 16.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 16.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 3.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

