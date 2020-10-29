Earnings results for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Sanofi last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Sanofi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanofi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.54%. The high price target for SNY is $58.00 and the low price target for SNY is $56.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sanofi has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, Sanofi has a forecasted upside of 23.5% from its current price of $46.14. Sanofi has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanofi does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sanofi is 37.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sanofi will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.45% next year. This indicates that Sanofi will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

In the past three months, Sanofi insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,300,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Sanofi is held by insiders. Only 7.04% of the stock of Sanofi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY



Earnings for Sanofi are expected to grow by 3.55% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Sanofi has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sanofi has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

