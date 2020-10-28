Earnings results for Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Santander Consumer USA last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Santander Consumer USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Santander Consumer USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.44%. The high price target for SC is $27.00 and the low price target for SC is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Santander Consumer USA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Santander Consumer USA has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $20.93. Santander Consumer USA has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Santander Consumer USA has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 30.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Santander Consumer USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.07% next year. This indicates that Santander Consumer USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

In the past three months, Santander Consumer USA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $121,831.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of Santander Consumer USA is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC



Earnings for Santander Consumer USA are expected to grow by 196.49% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 26.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 26.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Santander Consumer USA has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

