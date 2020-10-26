Earnings results for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

SAP last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business earned $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Its revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SAP has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. SAP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SAP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.51%. The high price target for SAP is $196.00 and the low price target for SAP is $47.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SAP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $153.44, SAP has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $149.68. SAP has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SAP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SAP is 31.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SAP will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.74% next year. This indicates that SAP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SAP (NYSE:SAP)

In the past three months, SAP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.35% of the stock of SAP is held by insiders. Only 4.67% of the stock of SAP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SAP (NYSE:SAP



Earnings for SAP are expected to grow by 15.46% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $5.75 per share. The P/E ratio of SAP is 35.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of SAP is 35.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.06. SAP has a PEG Ratio of 3.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SAP has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here