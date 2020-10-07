Earnings results for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp is expected* to report earnings on 10/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Saratoga Investment last released its earnings results on July 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $2.54. The company earned $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Saratoga Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Saratoga Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.77%. The high price target for SAR is $27.00 and the low price target for SAR is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Saratoga Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.35, Saratoga Investment has a forecasted upside of 26.8% from its current price of $17.63. Saratoga Investment has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Saratoga Investment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Saratoga Investment is 64.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Saratoga Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.60% in the coming year. This indicates that Saratoga Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

In the past three months, Saratoga Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $155,490.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 15.70% of the stock of Saratoga Investment is held by insiders. Only 20.83% of the stock of Saratoga Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR



Earnings for Saratoga Investment are expected to decrease by -1.95% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Saratoga Investment is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.24. The P/E ratio of Saratoga Investment is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.34. Saratoga Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

