Earnings results for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.8900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.7.

Sarepta Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.20. The business earned $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics has generated ($9.71) earnings per share over the last year. Sarepta Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $199.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.09%. The high price target for SRPT is $230.00 and the low price target for SRPT is $167.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sarepta Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $199.13, Sarepta Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 31.1% from its current price of $151.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sarepta Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

In the past three months, Sarepta Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,345,000.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Sarepta Therapeutics is held by insiders. 92.70% of the stock of Sarepta Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT



Earnings for Sarepta Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.57) to ($5.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics is -21.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics is -21.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sarepta Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 13.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

