SB Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

SB Financial Group last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company earned $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. SB Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

SB Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SB Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SB Financial Group is 24.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SB Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.08% next year. This indicates that SB Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, SB Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,653.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.79% of the stock of SB Financial Group is held by insiders. 50.87% of the stock of SB Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SB Financial Group are expected to decrease by -31.09% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of SB Financial Group is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of SB Financial Group is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. SB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

