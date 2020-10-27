Earnings results for Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Schmitt Industries last announced its earnings data on August 31st, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $0.97 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Schmitt Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Dividend Strength: Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Schmitt Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

In the past three months, Schmitt Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of Schmitt Industries is held by insiders. Only 23.85% of the stock of Schmitt Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT



The P/E ratio of Schmitt Industries is 5.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Schmitt Industries is 5.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Schmitt Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

