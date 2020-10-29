Earnings results for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Schneider National last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Schneider National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Schneider National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.49%. The high price target for SNDR is $30.00 and the low price target for SNDR is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Schneider National does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Schneider National is 20.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Schneider National will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.57% next year. This indicates that Schneider National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

In the past three months, Schneider National insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.73% of the stock of Schneider National is held by insiders. Only 25.61% of the stock of Schneider National is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR



Earnings for Schneider National are expected to grow by 22.31% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Schneider National is 24.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Schneider National is 24.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. Schneider National has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Schneider National has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

