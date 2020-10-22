Earnings results for Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Dividend Strength: Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Schnitzer Steel Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 34.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Schnitzer Steel Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.98% next year. This indicates that Schnitzer Steel Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

In the past three months, Schnitzer Steel Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries is held by insiders. 82.01% of the stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN



Earnings for Schnitzer Steel Industries are expected to grow by 284.38% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 199.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 199.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

