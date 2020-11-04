Earnings results for Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.86%. The high price target for SWM is $42.00 and the low price target for SWM is $42.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a forecasted upside of 16.9% from its current price of $35.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is 49.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Schweitzer-Mauduit International will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.07% next year. This indicates that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

In the past three months, Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is held by insiders. 95.38% of the stock of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM



Earnings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International are expected to grow by 5.82% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is 12.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is 12.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here