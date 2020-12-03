Earnings results for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3900000000000001.

Science Applications International last posted its earnings data on September 2nd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Its revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Science Applications International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Science Applications International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.38%. The high price target for SAIC is $115.00 and the low price target for SAIC is $94.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Science Applications International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Science Applications International is 26.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Science Applications International will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.82% next year. This indicates that Science Applications International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

In the past three months, Science Applications International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Science Applications International is held by insiders. 75.93% of the stock of Science Applications International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC



Earnings for Science Applications International are expected to grow by 17.13% in the coming year, from $6.07 to $7.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Science Applications International is 27.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Science Applications International is 27.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.28. Science Applications International has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

