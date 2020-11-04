Earnings results for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scientific Games in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.00%. The high price target for SGMS is $55.00 and the low price target for SGMS is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Scientific Games has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.13, Scientific Games has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $35.18. Scientific Games has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games does not currently pay a dividend. Scientific Games does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

In the past three months, Scientific Games insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $727,800,276.00 in company stock. 40.60% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.49% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS



Earnings for Scientific Games are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.43) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Scientific Games is -8.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scientific Games is -8.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

