SeaChange International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

SeaChange International last posted its earnings data on September 8th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm earned $5 million during the quarter. SeaChange International has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. SeaChange International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SeaChange International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.22%. The high price target for SEAC is $2.00 and the low price target for SEAC is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SeaChange International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, SeaChange International has a forecasted upside of 122.2% from its current price of $0.90. SeaChange International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

SeaChange International does not currently pay a dividend. SeaChange International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SeaChange International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of SeaChange International is held by insiders. Only 31.63% of the stock of SeaChange International is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of SeaChange International is -3.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SeaChange International is -3.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SeaChange International has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

