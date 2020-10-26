Earnings results for Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Seacor last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business earned $172.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Seacor has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4. Seacor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seacor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.23%. The high price target for CKH is $50.00 and the low price target for CKH is $50.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seacor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Seacor has a forecasted upside of 55.2% from its current price of $32.21. Seacor has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor does not currently pay a dividend. Seacor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

In the past three months, Seacor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.79% of the stock of Seacor is held by insiders. 91.24% of the stock of Seacor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seacor (NYSE:CKH



Earnings for Seacor are expected to grow by 94.17% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Seacor is 47.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Seacor is 47.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.32. Seacor has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here