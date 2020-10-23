Earnings results for Seagate Technology (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.56%. The high price target for VLRS is $14.00 and the low price target for VLRS is $8.25. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.56, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $9.14. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not currently pay a dividend. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -30.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -30.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

