Earnings results for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Seagate Technology last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Its revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Seagate Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.80%. The high price target for STX is $66.00 and the low price target for STX is $33.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Seagate Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Seagate Technology is 56.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

In the past three months, Seagate Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,045,493.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by insiders. 83.24% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX



The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Seagate Technology has a PEG Ratio of 9.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Seagate Technology has a P/B Ratio of 7.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

