Earnings results for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Seagen last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seagen has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year. Seagen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seagen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $172.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.53%. The high price target for SGEN is $216.00 and the low price target for SGEN is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen does not currently pay a dividend. Seagen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

In the past three months, Seagen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,002,584.00 in company stock. Only 31.10% of the stock of Seagen is held by insiders. 91.96% of the stock of Seagen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN



Earnings for Seagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Seagen is -129.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seagen is -129.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seagen has a P/B Ratio of 17.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

