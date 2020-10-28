Earnings results for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Sealed Air last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Sealed Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sealed Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.46%. The high price target for SEE is $52.00 and the low price target for SEE is $30.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sealed Air has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.60, Sealed Air has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $40.60. Sealed Air has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sealed Air does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sealed Air is 22.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sealed Air will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.65% next year. This indicates that Sealed Air will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

In the past three months, Sealed Air insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,274,743.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Sealed Air is held by insiders. 91.55% of the stock of Sealed Air is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE



Earnings for Sealed Air are expected to grow by 5.80% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Sealed Air is 15.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Sealed Air is 15.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. Sealed Air has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

