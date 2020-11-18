Earnings results for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.36%. The high price target for SHIP is $1.14 and the low price target for SHIP is $0.30. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Seanergy Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

In the past three months, Seanergy Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Seanergy Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP



The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is -0.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is -0.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seanergy Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.03. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

