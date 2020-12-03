Earnings results for Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Second Sight Medical Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.45%. The high price target for EYES is $2.50 and the low price target for EYES is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Second Sight Medical Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.25, Second Sight Medical Products has a forecasted upside of 58.5% from its current price of $1.42. Second Sight Medical Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products does not currently pay a dividend. Second Sight Medical Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

In the past three months, Second Sight Medical Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.52% of the stock of Second Sight Medical Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.63% of the stock of Second Sight Medical Products is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES



Earnings for Second Sight Medical Products are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Second Sight Medical Products is -0.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Second Sight Medical Products has a P/B Ratio of 71.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

