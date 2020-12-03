Earnings results for Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Secoo last issued its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter. Secoo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Secoo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Dividend Strength: Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo does not currently pay a dividend. Secoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

In the past three months, Secoo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.16% of the stock of Secoo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO



The P/E ratio of Secoo is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Secoo is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Secoo has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

