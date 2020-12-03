Earnings results for Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Secureworks last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm earned $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Secureworks has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Secureworks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Secureworks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.41%. The high price target for SCWX is $14.00 and the low price target for SCWX is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Secureworks has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.20, Secureworks has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $12.15. Secureworks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Secureworks does not currently pay a dividend. Secureworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

In the past three months, Secureworks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 87.80% of the stock of Secureworks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.57% of the stock of Secureworks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX



Earnings for Secureworks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Secureworks is -45.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Secureworks is -45.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Secureworks has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

