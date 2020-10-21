Earnings results for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

SEI Investments last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company earned $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. SEI Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SEI Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.79%. The high price target for SEIC is $65.00 and the low price target for SEIC is $47.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SEI Investments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.33, SEI Investments has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $56.75. SEI Investments has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SEI Investments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SEI Investments is 21.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SEI Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.41% next year. This indicates that SEI Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

In the past three months, SEI Investments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,784,100.00 in company stock. Only 23.86% of the stock of SEI Investments is held by insiders. 70.92% of the stock of SEI Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC



Earnings for SEI Investments are expected to grow by 15.10% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of SEI Investments is 18.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of SEI Investments is 18.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. SEI Investments has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SEI Investments has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

