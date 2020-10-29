Earnings results for Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Select Bancorp last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Select Bancorp has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Select Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.63%. The high price target for SLCT is $9.00 and the low price target for SLCT is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Select Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Select Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $7.28. Select Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Select Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

In the past three months, Select Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Select Bancorp is held by insiders. 45.19% of the stock of Select Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT



Earnings for Select Bancorp are expected to grow by 51.52% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Select Bancorp is 16.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Select Bancorp is 16.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Select Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

