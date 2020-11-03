Earnings results for Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Select Energy Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.53 million. Select Energy Services has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Select Energy Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Energy Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.70%. The high price target for WTTR is $10.50 and the low price target for WTTR is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Select Energy Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.54, Select Energy Services has a forecasted upside of 100.7% from its current price of $3.26. Select Energy Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services does not currently pay a dividend. Select Energy Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

In the past three months, Select Energy Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.56% of the stock of Select Energy Services is held by insiders. 61.65% of the stock of Select Energy Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR



Earnings for Select Energy Services are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Select Energy Services is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Select Energy Services is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Select Energy Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

