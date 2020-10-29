Earnings results for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Select Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Select Medical has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Select Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.34%. The high price target for SEM is $26.00 and the low price target for SEM is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Select Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Select Medical has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $21.36. Select Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Select Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

In the past three months, Select Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,365,600.00 in company stock. Only 19.70% of the stock of Select Medical is held by insiders. 75.17% of the stock of Select Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM



Earnings for Select Medical are expected to grow by 25.19% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Select Medical has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Select Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here