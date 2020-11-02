Earnings results for Selective Insurance Group (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westpac Banking in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Westpac Banking is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Westpac Banking does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Westpac Banking is 41.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westpac Banking will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.46% next year. This indicates that Westpac Banking will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Westpac Banking insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Westpac Banking is held by institutions.

Earnings for Westpac Banking are expected to grow by 43.42% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Westpac Banking is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Westpac Banking is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Westpac Banking has a PEG Ratio of 7.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westpac Banking has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

