Earnings results for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Selective Insurance Group last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Selective Insurance Group has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Selective Insurance Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.09%. The high price target for SIGI is $65.00 and the low price target for SIGI is $48.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Selective Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.25, Selective Insurance Group has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $54.04. Selective Insurance Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Selective Insurance Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 20.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Selective Insurance Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.72% next year. This indicates that Selective Insurance Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

In the past three months, Selective Insurance Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Selective Insurance Group is held by insiders. 79.32% of the stock of Selective Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI



Earnings for Selective Insurance Group are expected to grow by 16.05% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $4.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 17.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 17.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Selective Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

