Earnings results for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

SelectQuote last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 9th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm earned $141.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.41 million. SelectQuote has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. SelectQuote has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SelectQuote in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.69%. The high price target for SLQT is $32.00 and the low price target for SLQT is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SelectQuote has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.10, SelectQuote has a forecasted upside of 65.7% from its current price of $18.77. SelectQuote has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote does not currently pay a dividend. SelectQuote does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

In the past three months, SelectQuote insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.28% of the stock of SelectQuote is held by insiders. Only 29.42% of the stock of SelectQuote is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT



Earnings for SelectQuote are expected to grow by 41.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of SelectQuote is -117.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SelectQuote has a P/B Ratio of 5.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

