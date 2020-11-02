Earnings results for Sempra Energy (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Mayville Engineering last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. Mayville Engineering has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.5. Mayville Engineering has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sempra Energy (NYSE:MEC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mayville Engineering in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.23%. The high price target for MEC is $10.00 and the low price target for MEC is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mayville Engineering has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Mayville Engineering has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $8.91. Mayville Engineering has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sempra Energy (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering does not currently pay a dividend. Mayville Engineering does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:MEC)

In the past three months, Mayville Engineering insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $128,500.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Mayville Engineering is held by insiders. Only 31.37% of the stock of Mayville Engineering is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sempra Energy (NYSE:MEC



Earnings for Mayville Engineering are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Mayville Engineering is 148.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Mayville Engineering is 148.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 28.91. Mayville Engineering has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

