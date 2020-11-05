Earnings results for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Sempra Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Sempra Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $144.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.12%. The high price target for SRE is $173.00 and the low price target for SRE is $119.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sempra Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $144.00, Sempra Energy has a forecasted upside of 12.1% from its current price of $128.43. Sempra Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Sempra Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sempra Energy has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sempra Energy is 61.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sempra Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.51% next year. This indicates that Sempra Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Sempra Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $981,768.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Sempra Energy is held by insiders. 84.97% of the stock of Sempra Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sempra Energy are expected to grow by 3.65% in the coming year, from $7.68 to $7.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Sempra Energy is 8.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Sempra Energy is 8.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Sempra Energy has a PEG Ratio of 2.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sempra Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

