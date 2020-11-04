Earnings results for Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Seneca Foods last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The consumer goods maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $288.17 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Seneca Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Dividend Strength: Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Seneca Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

In the past three months, Seneca Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB



