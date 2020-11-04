Earnings results for Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Seneca Foods last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $288.17 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Seneca Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Seneca Foods.

Dividend Strength: Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Seneca Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

In the past three months, Seneca Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Seneca Foods is held by insiders. 53.53% of the stock of Seneca Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA



The P/E ratio of Seneca Foods is 4.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Seneca Foods is 4.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.26. Seneca Foods has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here