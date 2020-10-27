Earnings results for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Sensata Technologies last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm earned $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.1. Sensata Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sensata Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.11%. The high price target for ST is $62.00 and the low price target for ST is $38.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sensata Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.19, Sensata Technologies has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $48.24. Sensata Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Sensata Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sensata Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sensata Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $141,048.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Sensata Technologies is held by insiders. 96.36% of the stock of Sensata Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sensata Technologies are expected to grow by 57.89% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 86.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 86.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Sensata Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sensata Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

