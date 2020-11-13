Earnings results for Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/13/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Sequential Brands Group last posted its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.90. The business earned $22.59 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sequential Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 13th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Sequential Brands Group does not currently pay a dividend. Sequential Brands Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sequential Brands Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.50% of the stock of Sequential Brands Group is held by insiders.

The P/E ratio of Sequential Brands Group is -0.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sequential Brands Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

