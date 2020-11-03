Earnings results for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Seres Therapeutics last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. Seres Therapeutics has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Seres Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.58%. The high price target for MCRB is $42.00 and the low price target for MCRB is $27.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seres Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.58, Seres Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $29.51. Seres Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Seres Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Seres Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Seres Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Seres Therapeutics is held by insiders. 94.42% of the stock of Seres Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Seres Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Seres Therapeutics is -28.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seres Therapeutics is -28.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

