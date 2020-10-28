Earnings results for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Service Co. International last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company earned $820 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Service Co. International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Service Co. International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.47%. The high price target for SCI is $53.00 and the low price target for SCI is $43.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Service Co. International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.17, Service Co. International has a forecasted upside of 10.5% from its current price of $43.60. Service Co. International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Service Co. International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Service Co. International is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Service Co. International will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.00% next year. This indicates that Service Co. International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

In the past three months, Service Co. International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by insiders. 85.46% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI



Earnings for Service Co. International are expected to decrease by -0.99% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 19.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 19.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.49. Service Co. International has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Service Co. International has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

