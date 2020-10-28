Earnings results for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

ServiceNow last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceNow has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.8. ServiceNow has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ServiceNow in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $479.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.08%. The high price target for NOW is $600.00 and the low price target for NOW is $300.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ServiceNow has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $479.42, ServiceNow has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $499.81. ServiceNow has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow does not currently pay a dividend. ServiceNow does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

In the past three months, ServiceNow insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,034,144.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of ServiceNow is held by insiders. 90.05% of the stock of ServiceNow is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW



Earnings for ServiceNow are expected to grow by 48.48% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of ServiceNow is 135.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of ServiceNow is 135.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. ServiceNow has a PEG Ratio of 18.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ServiceNow has a P/B Ratio of 44.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here