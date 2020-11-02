Earnings results for ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Napco Security Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. Napco Security Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:NSSC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.79%. The high price target for NSSC is $28.00 and the low price target for NSSC is $24.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Napco Security Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Napco Security Technologies has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $24.12. Napco Security Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Napco Security Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:NSSC)

In the past three months, Napco Security Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.10% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.26% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:NSSC



Earnings for Napco Security Technologies are expected to grow by 20.43% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 52.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 52.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 29.62. Napco Security Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

