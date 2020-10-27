Earnings results for ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

ServiceSource International last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business earned $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43 million. ServiceSource International has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. ServiceSource International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ServiceSource International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.86%. The high price target for SREV is $2.00 and the low price target for SREV is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ServiceSource International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, ServiceSource International has a forecasted upside of 42.9% from its current price of $1.40. ServiceSource International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International does not currently pay a dividend. ServiceSource International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

In the past three months, ServiceSource International insiders have bought 5,639.49% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,090,149.00 in company stock and sold $36,417.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by insiders. 66.80% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV



The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -7.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -7.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ServiceSource International has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

